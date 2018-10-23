Video: Nsemonee Katapila Ft. Cross B - 'Me Ho Nsem'

Nsemonee Katapila has unleashed a new music video titled 'Me Ho Nsem'.

Katapila, who is the leader of Katapila Records, featured his new artiste, Cross B on this piece.

The 'Me Ho Nsem' video was directed and put together by Emadek Multimedia.

Kindly watch the video below and subscribe to Nsemonee Katapila's channel on YouTube.