Nsemonee Katapila has unleashed a new music video titled 'Me Ho Nsem'. Katapila, who is the leader of Katapila Records, featured his new artiste, Cross B on ...
Video: Nsemonee Katapila Ft. Cross B - 'Me Ho Nsem'
Nsemonee Katapila has unleashed a new music video titled 'Me Ho Nsem'.
Katapila, who is the leader of Katapila Records, featured his new artiste, Cross B on this piece.
The 'Me Ho Nsem' video was directed and put together by Emadek Multimedia.
Kindly watch the video below and subscribe to Nsemonee Katapila's channel on YouTube.