Renovation Of K’dua Cultural Centre Begins

Renovation work has started on the facility at the Centre for National Culture in Koforidua ahead of this year’s National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) slated for November, 2018.

This follows the recent flak received by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ziblim Iddi for asserting that work at the cultural centre had started and was at 60% completion point.

He had also promised, in an interview with Peace FM that the work would be completed before NAFAC is held in November.

When he made the statement, reports proved that the centre had been in its deplorable state for the past 10 years – suggesting that his 60% estimation was wrong.

However, a new report by atmogh.com indicates that work has already began at the premises.

On Friday, October 19, 2018 the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku, together with her team and some media people, visited the cultural centre in Koforidua to inspect the progress of renovation works.

“I must say I am impressed with the work done so far. The contractor has also assured me they are going to finish the project on time as Koforidua is getting ready to host this years National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC)” she said.

She also reassured Ghanaians of the government's commitment to pursuing the construction of new theatres in the remaining regions.

Currently, the theatre at the centre which has about 1,500 seating capacity is near completion.

Catherine will return in two weeks to inaugurate the facility.

The Regional Cultural Centre in Koforidua was built in 1964 by Kwame Nkrumah.

The government has come under serious criticism for not fulfiling its campaign promise of constructing 9 modern large seating theatres in all regions except Greater Accra.

Some have suggested that the auditoriums are the various regional cultural centres are unbecoming of “large-seating” theatres.

While government keeps promising better projects in this regard, critics say, government has reneged on its campaign promise on the theatres.