33 minutes ago | Celebrity

Check Out Actor Lilwin's Fleet Of Cars In His Garage

Joyce Sesi - pulse.com.gh
Kumawood actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin is likely one of the richest Ghanaian actors.

However, it seems that he doesn't flaunt it as much.

The actor has established himself as the face of the local movie industry.

Furthermore, he's around town with several cars. Moreover, he hardly flaunts them on social media. It seems like Lilwin is one of the few actors who own expensive cars in the country.

He is one of the most sought-after actors and has appeared in scores of movies. He has appeared in several television adverts as well.

One of the cars is a 2016 registered Toyota Camry vehicle.

The beautiful car which has already been licensed in Ghana has Weezy Empire written on the seats suggesting it is custom made. Here are photos of Lilwin's cars

