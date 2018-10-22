Songstress Shegah to Take Music Industry By Storm

In an industry dominated by masculine with just a tinny fraction of feminine rubbing shoulders, it has always been a blame game.

Females suffer the most. They are regarded as weak and wimpish. They are demeaned. They are tagged as unforceful due to a certain standard the industry has set for them.

Any attempt by a female artiste to united her fellow artistes to fight this 'status quo' has proven futile.

The recent effort that went down the drain has to do with the late Dancehall songstress, Ebony Reigns. A few days after her shocking demise, a video surfaced online where the 'Maame Hw3' hitmaker was seen talking about a collaboration she was pursuing to unite the female fraternity - but it didn't happen.

Other female artistes have tried but failed.

But it seems all is not lost. There's hope - a hope spearheaded by 'Godmother of dancehall', Shegah.

The Magic Records frontline artiste who was known as Shegeh Styla and a member of the defunct Tripple M group is on a mission to amalgamate the female fraternity. And it seems possible.

The 'Murder' hitmaker believes the female fraternity can only be united if they have the same voice. According to her, most rising female talents lack the necessary attention that would propel them into the limelight due to lack of support from the industry people but coming together on a project could be the solution.

Seeta Kamani, Naji Star and Tsoobi are the first batch to kick-start Shegah's project (Facebook)

To start, she has brought together three rising stars for the remix of her hit single, titled 'Let's Go'. The rising stars; Seeta Kamani, Naji Star and Tsoobi are the first batch to kick-start the project.

'I've always been a person who believes in unity because when we come together, there can be some stronghold for the female fraternity,' she told Pulse.com.gh on Sunday, October 21.

'I follow most of the female artistes and I stream their songs a lot when they release. I realised that Ghana has got so many beautiful female talents but they are not being heard. They release songs, promote for a week and they go down.

So, I was thinking of a strategy that would create the necessary attention for these talents. That was what prompted me to bring all of them under one umbrella — because when the voice is stronger, the people will hear you,' she said.

Shegah thinks her approach will create an avenue to put Ghana on the map. To her, this move has been attempted by many and the results have been fizzled out. But she's optimistic that her goal will be achieved by the end of the day.

A bullish Shegah tells Pulse.com.gh that: 'It will put Ghana on the map,' adding that 'no one has really done this in a long time. Maybe, some of them would like to put other artistes on their projects but they can't make the first move.

But when I made the move, I realised they were waiting for such an opportunity. My project will create the necessary attention for these talents because I believe that nobody has done this in a long time.

And also, people love these talents — they have beautiful voices — thus, we coming together to collaborate will really go far.'

On the future of this project, Shegah says she has started a revolution which would help the female artistes to overtake the male-dominated industry.

'Females will soon dominated the industry with this project. The revolution has started. We are going to go places. We are going to disturb until they accept us. That's the mission I'm on now.'

The first collaboration will not be the end. The project is actually a long-term plan. She will do more until her goal is realised. After 'Let's Go' remix music video which is scheduled for release this week, she has plans to release another collaboration with a new set of young talents.

Shegah with Seeta Kamani, Naji Star and Tsoobi

RELATED ARTICLE: 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all time

Kunaki, Tyra Meek, Renner and Pink are on the waiting list for the next project. Shegah said they have already recorded their song and will be out very soon. Their collaboration will also be accompanied by a music video.

To make sure her project cut across and impact the entire female fraternity, Shegah said there will be collaborations for different genres. There might be even a gospel music version, according to Shegah.

'Not all of them do Dancehall — some of them do afrobeats so the plan is, we will do separate projects with different genres. We will do a gospel project when the need be. We will blend it.'

Shegah surmises that her goal would be achieved if her fellow mainstream artistes throw their support for her. She said her heart would be filled with joy if mainstream musicians come on board or be prepared to support when approached.

'It will be the joy of my heart to see mainstream artistes coming together to support this project. I will use this platform to ask them not to turn their backs on us when we approach them for support.

Because these ladies are our sisters. I don't look down on people because one of these girls may be a major star tomorrow. Don't look down on somebody because of her today but look at what is inside her that can make her somebody tomorrow.

So, the mainstream artistes should be prepared to do something with us when we approach them,' she concluded.

If this project materialises, Shegah will be on her way to greatness - she would be the first artiste to ever succeed in bringing all the female artistes under one umbrella to conquer the male-dominated industry.