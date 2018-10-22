Mafikizolo Endorses Ghana Jollof

Mafikizolo

South African music group, Mafikizolo, has waded into the never-ending jollof war between Ghana and Nigeria.

The group, made up of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza, is joining a long list of international personalities who have joined in the fierce battle of supremacy over the popular dish.

When the question was thrown at the 'Khona' hit singers during an interview on The Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM with Doreen Andoh Friday, they disclosed that they have tasted jollof from Ghana and Nigeria.

They said after tasting jollof from both countries, “Ghana jollof is the best.”

Mafikizolo will not be the first to rule in favour of Ghana in the jollof war.

Nigerian Afrobeat star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, known in showbiz circles as Wizkid, said in an interview with BBC Radio 1Xtra in London, he loves Ghana jollof.

“I love Nigerian Jollof 100 percent, but when I go to New York or I am in Ghana, my friend's wife makes this crazy Ghana jollof with some goat meat…it is bad!”

Gramps Morgan, a member of internationally acclaimed reggae group, Morgan Heritage, also said in an interview with JoyNews that he has tasted jollof from different countries but can attest that Ghana has the best jollof in the world.

In 2017, the singer was reported to have walked out of an interview in Nigeria after she was told Nigerian jollof is the best.

Mafikizolo, who came into the South African music scene in 1997 as a Kwaito group with their late member Tebogo Madingoane, who passed away on February 14 in 2004, is one of Africa's biggest groups.

The group, apart from 'Khona', is known in African for other songs like 'Happiness' featuring May D and their feature on Davido's 'Tchelete' (Goodlife).

They are currently in Ghana for the South African Culture Seasons, which will also feature performances from Ghanaian artistes like Amandzeba Nat Brew and Sherifa Gunu.