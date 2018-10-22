Glo Mega Show: Wizkid Apologises For Performing In Slippers

Wizkid

Nigerian superstar musician, Wizkid, wrapped up performances for the Glo Mega concert in Accra on Saturday night in a rather casual fashion.

He came on stage in a black hoodie over a pair of jeans. Underneath it was his pair of slippers over pair of his socks.

However, minutes into his performance, he paused to render an apology to the fans and respectable people in the audience, asking them to forgive him for wearing a pair of slippers on stage.

He explained he meant no disrespect; rather it was because he arrived in Ghana an hour to his performance. That, he revealed, prevented him from wearing something else.

“Ghana… I like to take this opportunity to apologise for performing in slippers,” he added briefly.

The Glo concert was held at the Fantasy Dome on Saturday night and it ended Sunday morning with all the glitz and glamour.

There were great performances from some of Africa's celebrated artistes like Patapaa, Stonebwoy, Flavour, Yemi Alade, Sarkodie, Davido and Wizkid.

The MCs were Juliet Ibrahim and Gordons from Nigeria.

Stonebwoy had a great show. He performed most of his popular songs and the crowd cheered him throughout the performance.

Intermittently, he paused and engaged the crowd while they sang along with him. After him was Flavour, who entered the stage with the beautiful rhythms of his 'Ada Ada' song and also thrilled with his other hits. Flavour wrapped his performance at12: 44am and then Gordon took over for almost 20 minutes doling out jokes to pave the way for Sarkodie, whom he described as Africa's number one 'rap god'.

Sarkordie performed most of his songs to the satisfaction of the crowd. He also brought social media viral video star, Supa, on stage to join him at a point. After him was Davido, who was also great on the night.

Wizkid wrapped up the performances of the night. During his performance, he introduced King Promise on stage for a short performance, suggesting the two of them may have something coming up.