Video: Wendy Shay Takes "Haters" To Church

Ghanaian songstress, Wendy Shay, has released a new video on her social media platform and fans can’t stop talking about her.

The “Uber Driver” music fame dropped classic gospel freestyle “Nyame Tease” on her Instagram page and industry watchers are unsure if it’s Wendy herself or her twin.

In the video, she is seen lifting praises to God in the classic song after she got the airwaves buzzing with her latest release “The Boy is mine ft Eno” last week.

Wendy did not only look angelic in this post but exhibited even refined vocal prowess in the video which has gone viral.

Watch “Uber driver” minister “Nyame Tease” in a freestyle in video below.