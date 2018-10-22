Protect Your Girlfriends From Pastors, Sugar Daddies – Maurice Ampaw

Controversial law practitioner, Maurice Ampaw, has sent a word of caution to rich men namely pastors and business men to stop snatching girlfriends of young men.

According to him, he is very disturbed with the current trend where rich men now use the influence of their money to entice young ladies.

“The sugar daddies are spoiling the market for the young men. They go to the extent of doling out as huge as GHc5,000.00 to young girls just for taxi fare. If a sugar daddy is giving out such whopping sums, how much can a young man offer to stay in competition? It’s not possible? They have spoiled the market,” he bemoaned on UTV’s “Who killed Libia” discussion forum on Sunday.

“If you’re a young man listening to me on this show. Protect your girlfriends from business moguls, pastors and sugar daddies.

“If you see a pastor calling your wife or girlfriend after 9pm address it ASAP. A pastor has no business doing WhatsApp or calling church members on personal matters. So please young me. don’t sit aloof for these things to happen; protect your girlfriends,” he cautioned.