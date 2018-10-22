modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Industry News

Glo Mega Show: Sarkodie Proves Why He’s The Best Rapper In Africa

The much anticipated Glo Mega Music show came off last Saturday, October 20, 2018 at the Fantasy Dome, Accra, and once again the “Adonai” music fame Sarkodie proved why he is considered African’s best rapper alive.

The SarkNation boss after series of dope performances back to back from his hit tracks surprisingly decided to drop a tune that features no other than his archrival Shatta Wale.

He got the Fantasy Dome fired with an unexpected performance of “M3gye Wo Girl” which featured the “Freedom” hitmaker, Shatta Wale.

The thousands of patrons who were surprised to see him sing the song could not help but “jam” to it anyway.

The Glo Mega Show saw some of the finest music artistes across Ghana and Nigeria like Stonebwoy, Davido, Wizkid, Flavour, Yemi Alade, and many others serve audience with super impressive performances.

