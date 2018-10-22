I Built My House With "One Corner" Money – Patapaa

Ghanaian Hiplife artiste, Patapaa, has revealed that his “One Corner” song did not just make him popular but also made him a lot of money.

According to him, his hit song ‘One Corner’ opened doors for him to perform around the world. “I was invited to Belgium, Germany, France, Australia, UK and other countries to perform the ‘One Corner’ song to my fans,” he said.

“I have been able to buy a land and build a four-bedroom house in Swedru with just a single song and I thank God for that,” he told Showbiz recently.

Patapaa revealed that he never dreamt ‘One Corner’ could take him this far adding that musicians could be rich if they played their cards well.

“If I have been able to build a house with just a single song then musicians who have countless hit songs should never complain that they are poor,” he said.

Another thing that Patapaa believes is working for him is his stagecraft which many people have applauded him for. He said he usually gets good responses whenever he performs and that was evident when he mounted the ‘Ghana Meets Naija’ stage this year.

“I put in my all when I mount any stage to perform and I am now learning how to perform with a live band to move my performance to the next level,” he disclosed.

Although many people tipped him to win Most Popular Song with One Corner at the ‘Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)’ which he lost to Fancy Gadam, Patapaa said he was glad he finally won the Most Popular Song at the just recently-held ‘Ghana Music Awards UK’.

Patapaa who is currently promoting his new song ‘Suro Nipa’ said he has been booked from now till December for shows both in Ghana and outside.

He stated that he plans to work with musicians like Edem, Pope Skinny and Eno.