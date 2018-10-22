Akata Stone Out With “Jennifer'' Ft. Flowking Stone

UK-based popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste Akata Stone has finally dropped his much-anticipated new single track titled ‘Jennifer’.

The piece produced by Chensee Beats features award-winning Ghanaian rapper Flowking Stone.

The mid-tempo banger talks about being faithful to your lover no matter the situation.

Akata Stone, who started his music career in 2004 and has over 20 hit songs to his credit urged his fans to expect one of the most expensive and well-directed ‘Jennifer’ music video in November ,2018.

Kindly listen to the song below!

https://m.soundcloud.com/akata-stone/akata-stone-ft-flowking-stone-jennifer