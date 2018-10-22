modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Audio Report

Jimmy D Psalmist Drops “YOUR WILL BE DONE” Official Video

TWC Media Limited
“Mighty Man of War “ crooner, Jimmy D’ Psalmist is out with a video of one of the tracks from his award winning MIGHTY MAN OF WAR album titled “YOUR WILL BE DONE”

According to the singer “The best thing that can happen to any man is living life in the center of God's will. If you are in the will of God, it doesn't matter what the enemy throws at you. Your destiny is untouchable. This song is one of my favorites and I trust God that God will give you a testimony through this song.”

Audio available on all online music platforms and music stores around you. Ask your vendor for a copy.

From the MIGHTY MAN OF WAR ALBUM, here is the link to “YOUR WILL BE DONE"

Watch, Download and share link with everyone.
Connect with Jimmy D Psalmist
Facebook: @jimmydp salmist
Twitter: @jimmydpsalmist
Instagram: @jimmydpsalmist
YouTube: @jimmydpsalmist


LYRICS
Let your will be done
Will be done
Let your will be done
In my life
Have your way o Lord
Have your way
Have your way o Lord
In my life
Take your place o Lord
Take your place
Take your place o Lord
In my life

