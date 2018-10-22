Jimmy D Psalmist Drops “YOUR WILL BE DONE” Official Video
TWC Media Limited
“Mighty Man of War “ crooner, Jimmy D’ Psalmist is out with a video of one of the tracks from his award winning MIGHTY MAN OF WAR album titled “YOUR WILL BE DONE”
According to the singer “The best thing that can happen to any man is living life in the center of God's will. If you are in the will of God, it doesn't matter what the enemy throws at you. Your destiny is untouchable. This song is one of my favorites and I trust God that God will give you a testimony through this song.”
Audio available on all online music platforms and music stores around you. Ask your vendor for a copy.
From the MIGHTY MAN OF WAR ALBUM, here is the link to “YOUR WILL BE DONE"
Watch, Download and share link with everyone. Connect with Jimmy D Psalmist Facebook: @jimmydp salmist Twitter: @jimmydpsalmist Instagram: @jimmydpsalmist YouTube: @jimmydpsalmist
LYRICS Let your will be done Will be done Let your will be done In my life Have your way o Lord Have your way Have your way o Lord In my life Take your place o Lord Take your place Take your place o Lord In my life
