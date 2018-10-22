VIDEO: Wendy Shay Takes Her Followers To Church

Wendy Shay today on social media took her followers to Church when she sang of her version of "Nyame te ase".

Wendy Shay does not only do the afropop genre but also communicating to her followers and fans how spiritual and close she is to her maker.

The question we are asking is, "will wendy shay one day be a gospel musician?"

However, Wendy shay after her the leaked audio of her having an affair with her manager Bullet dropped a new banger dubbed the boy is mine which features Eno.





