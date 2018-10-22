2018 AMAA Honour Late Chris Ekejimbe

Organisers of the 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards paid tribute to the late movie producer, Chris Ekejimbe .

The founder and Chief Executive Officer of AMAA, Peace Anyiam Osigwe asked guests to observe a one minute silence in honour of the late producer, who died on Saturday, October 20, 2018.

Anyiam Osigwe extolled the character of the late Ekejimbe, whom she said was very passionate about Nigerian movies and movies across Africa.

Nollywood producer, Chris Ekejimbe has been reported dead four months after the death of his friend and creative partner, Bambino Anachina .

Ekejimbe, before his death on Saturday, October 20, 2018, was a former member of the board of the Association of Nollywood Core Producers, ANCOPS.

According to QEDng, the producer died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, after a few weeks of illness.

The movie producer and practitioner was the founder of 4Screams Production Company and Nollywood social media group, Film4Life.