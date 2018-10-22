modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Celebrity

See Thrilling Photos From AMAA 2018

Ayodele Johnson - pulse.com.gh
The 14th annual Africa Movie Academy Awards, AMAA holding at the Intare Conference Arena in Kigali, Rwanda, has begun with a red carpet that kicked off at exactly 6PM (Nigerian Time).

The continental award ceremony brings together the biggest and brightest movie stars from the continent of Africa. As expected, our movie stars are hitting the red carpet in the most gorgeous and sharpest of outfits.

You don't want to miss out on the action. Here are some of the first photos from AMAA 2018 below;

