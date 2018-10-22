AMAA 2018: "I Am Expecting and Hoping To Win” – Actor

Seun Ajayi aka Dayo is without doubts so excited about the 2018 African Movie Academy Awards . And we have proof.

With a nomination for the Best Supporting actor in a lead role, the Ojukokoro star is over the moon as she can't wait to get to the venue of the awards ceremony scheduled to hold tonight, October 20, 2018 in Kigali, Rwanda.

In an exclusive chat with Pulse before the ceremony, the actor a

He said, "As an actor who has worked in this industry for a while, I am very honoured to be nominated for this award, specifically for the category. I mean, this is an award that has been on for long time , so it has credibility, so to be nominated is a win already. I am honestly just glad.

I feel it will give a leap to my career obviously because of the attachment that the nominees attach to this awards ceremony."

Ajayi is aiming at getting the AMA Award as a first time nominee alongside Gideon Okeke, who is also a first time nominee.

Continuing, he said, "I am expecting and hoping to win. I know that other guys are actors that I know, talking about Gideon Okeke, Akah Nani and others and these are actors who pay attention to work, which I try to do myself. I think I put my heart and soul into Ojukokoro, so I'm hoping for the best. If I don't get it, it's fine but I am hoping to win."

Seun Ajayi is nominated in the same category alongside Lionel Newton for the movie, Pop Lock 'N' Roll; Akah Nani for the movie, Banana Island Ghost; Richard Lukunku for his role in Lucky Specials; and Gideon Okeke for his role in Cross Roads.