14 minutes ago | Exclusive News

VIDEO : Ghanaians Snub Davido At The Glo Mega Concert

OdarteyGH
The long awaited grande finale of the Glo Mega concert came off on Saturday , 20th October at the Fantasy dome, Trade fair-Accra.

The evening saw amazing performances from Sarkodie , Stonebwoy , Wizkid etc.

One performance that shocked all and sundry was "Assurance hitmaker", Davido . Davido was ignored by the Ghanaian and nigerian crowd at the event .

In a video circulating on social media , Davido was ‘high’ performing and jumping around but Ghanaians kept mute and unconcerned by his performance .

Well this seems to be a payback for what Nigerians did to Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy at the Menzgold-Zylofon Naija Concert.

See the Videos for yourself :

http://www.odarteyghnews.com

