I Invested In Menzgold – Kumi Guitar

Renowned Ghanaian highlife musician, Kumi Guitar has revealed he is a client of gold dealership company, Menzgold Ghana Limited, a sister company of Zylofon Music, a record label he is signed onto.

The Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered the company to halt its operations saying it did not have the requisite license to deal in the purchase and deposit of gold collectibles from the public and issue contracts with guaranteed returns with clients.

The investments of the customers have since been locked up following the suspension of the company’s gold vault market services since Thursday, September 13, 2018.

Speaking in an interview with Agyemang Prempeh, host of Power Entertainment on Power 97.9 FM on Saturday, Kumi Guitar said just like the over a million frustrated clients of the company whose funds are locked up, he wished the company commenced its operations so all clients could get their dividends from investing in the company.

“I have invested there…I wish this storm is over so the business continues,” the ‘Betweener’ hit maker admitted, but would not disclose the amount he invested in his boss’ company.

Kumi Guitar who is known in private life as Nana Yaw Kumi has endeared himself to Ghanaians both home and in the diaspora with his creativity that comes to play in his songs.

He is the composer of the popular ‘Break into two’ track which is still appealing to lovers of highlife. Apart from his ‘Betweener’ hit, he has songs like ‘Kokonsa’, ‘Brown Sugar’, ‘Problems’, and ‘victims’ which he dedicated to the victims of the Atomic gas explosion in 2017.

He is expected to release his debut album in December this year which has a song he did with Wale.

Source: Ghana/ mypowerfmonline.com