We Lack Unity In The Central Region Music Industry - Queen Haizel

Ghanaian musician Queen Haizel who is known to be staying in Accra-Madina but hails from Cape Coast in the Central Region visited her homeland on the radio tour she's embarking on.

According to her this is her first time being on radio interviews in Cape Coast although she has visited the place on several occasions.

When asked if she knows any female musician in the Central Region she mentioned Eshun and added "she's the only one i know".

The host Kwaku Bee of Okokroko fm mentioned other female musicians who also hails from the region to her and asked if she has heard about them and will love to work with any of them.

She stated;"why not,i will be very glad to work with any artiste from the central region not necessarily the ladies but any musician who is also ready to work with me".

She later told the host how one female musician turned down her request to work with her on a track which being the main reason she's not approached any other female musician but she made it known that she's ready to work with anyone so far as the person is ready to work with her.

She ended the interview by suggesting all musicians in the Central Region lift up their game and join forces just like how the musicians in Tema did to prove to the country that Central Region also has talents.