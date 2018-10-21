Bush K drops his much anticipated banger dubbed 'Adowa'

Nevaloose Ent record label Artist (Bush_K) drops his much anticipated single dubbed “Adowa” produced by G-Vision of Star Records the beat Mafia.

Bush_K who has emerged as the "Best Artist of the Year" in the 2017 edition of the Northern Volta Music Awards (NVMA) held in Nkwanta South Municipality proven to be the best after his 'Adowa' track has been making headlines.

While the song is widely known and keeps enjoying massive airplay across Ghana, some key industry players have been heard praising the young artist, praise well-deserved for the incredible year he’s had.

Born Seth, known in showbiz as Bush_K has shown that he is really talented at music and this can testify.

This Tune Will Get You Move Your Body, a track believed to be for great men of our time.

Am not saying anything this time just get the tune below!

DOWNLOAD HERE