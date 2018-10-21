RMD, Joke Silva, Gideon Okeke, others win big at AMAA 2018
Nigerian actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Joke Silva and others have emerged winners at the 2018 Africa Movie Academy Awards holding in Kigali, Rwanda.
While RMD emerged the overall Best Actor in a Leading Role, for the part, he played in Cross Roads, the veteran actress, Silva, bagged the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award for her character in Potato Potahto.
See the list of winners as shared on the Instagram page of the award organisers, @amaawards_:
Best actor in a supporting role: Gideon Okeke – Cross roads Tony Elumelu Award for Best Comedy: Banana Island Ghost Best Young/ Promising Actor: Amine Lansari – The Blessed Vost (Les Bienheureux)
Award For Achievement In Editing: Hotel Called Memory Award For Achievement In Cinematography: Five Fingers For Marseille Award For Achievement In Sound: Hotel Called Memory Award For Achievement In Editing: Lucky Specials Award For Achievement In Costume Design: Isoken Award For Best Diaspora Narrative Feature: Angelica (Puerto Rico) Award For Best Diaspora Documentary: Barrows: Freedom Fighter (Barbados) Award For Best Diaspora Short: Torments Of Love (Guadeloupe) Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award For Best Film By An African Living Abroad:
Alexandra – Nigeria/US Ousmane Sembene Award For Best Film In An African Language:
Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa Award For Best Documentary: Uncertain Future – Burundi Efere Ozako Award For Best Short Film: Tikitat Soulima – Morocco Jubril Mailafia Award For Best Animation: Belly Flop – South Africa Award For Best First Feature Film By A Director: Michael Matthews- South Africa (Five Fingers For Marseille
Award For Best Director: Frank Rajah Arase – In My Country Award For Best Film: Five Fingers For Marseilles – South Africa.
