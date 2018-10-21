Sarkodie Buys Range Rover Vogue to Reply Shatta's 'Advice' Benz

Award-winnng Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has been sighted in a new video flaunting a new Range Rover Vogue.

In the video, Sarkodie is spotted standing behind an unregistered Range Rover Vogue.

The video was reportedly hot after Sarkodie attended an interview on GHOne TV.

The video comes after the Shatta Wale got himself a new Mercedes Benz car to celebrate his birthday on Wednesday, October 17.

Funnily, Shatta Wale customized his number plate 'ADVICE-1-18' and posted photos of the new car on social media with the caption 'Advice well taken… Mercedes Benz no Dey talk .'

Shatta's new car and the intriguing number plate was an obvious response to Sarkodie's 'My Advice' diss track. It is interesting to note that Sarkodie had rapped on 'My Advice' that the rich and confident do not have to flaunt their wealth.