FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
41 minutes ago | Celebrities Birthday

Frema Adunyame Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Release of Stunning Photos

Razzonline.com
Award-winning female broadcaster Frema Adunyame aka Frema Ashkar celebrates her 37th birthday today.

Frema Adunyame who Was born in Kumasi on 20th,October,1981,spent her formative years at St.Monica’s Secondary School in Kumasi and holds a degree in Radio/Television and film from the school of performing arts University of Ghana Legon.

Frema also attended a number of training courses with Canon France International and Voice of America(VOA).

As a seasoned media practitioner with cross-platform experience including radio, TV and public relation, Frema Adunyame is a philanthropist, professional master of ceremony, Artiste manager and CEO of Fablinks media.

Frema Joined Citi TV/ Citi FM under the ownership of Omni Media Limited in July 10,2018 after working at TV3,ETV and Metro TV.

She is a divorcee with two lovely kids and a former manageress of multiple award-winning contemporary Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena.

Marking her birthday, Frema has released sexy and gorgeous photos of herself.

Sighted by Razzonline.com, the celebrated female broadcaster is seen clothed in beauty and style. Her outlook is impeccable. Her selection of style and tone is flawless — a true reflection of her personality .

