It's Greed Killing The Music Industry -Kwame Bona

Budding Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kwame Bona has descended heavily on the new crop of musicians tagging them as arrogance and greedy.

According to the "Not In Vain" singer, gone are the days musicians join forces to get their songs across boards unlike the current top notch artistes whose slogan is "each one for himself God for us all".

Bona in his latest song dubbed "Things Fall Apart" which seeks to remind musicians of their beginnings and preach the need for unity and tolerance among fellow musicians stated emphatically that the reiging artistes have done nothing extraordinaire to be braggadocio. Rather, they should learn from the adages "together we stand, divided we fall" and "we rise by lifting others".

He further tackled the issue of ungratefulness and unappreciative attitude among some musicians to the extent of ignoring their root.

His call comes amid fracas between the head honcho of the Shatta Movement Empire, Shatta Wale and Africa's best wordsmith Michael Owusu Addo known professionally as Sarkodie which set social media ablaze after the former kept belittling the latter on any platform he appeared on as a bid to promote his recently launched album dubbed "Reign".

Shatta Wale in an exclusive interview with Dj Reuben on Kumasi-based Luv FM said that, aside him all Ghanaian musicians are poverty stricken but would not admit.

He cited Sarkodie and Kwaw Kese as an epitome only for him to add Stonebwoy and justified that because he is on the same record label with him he gets some token.

"...Kwaw Kese is very poor, Sarkodie is poor but for Stonebwoy because he is on the same label with me, he has a few things but the rest of them are poor. I am saying the poor because it is very serious" He told Dj Reuben

However, the CEO of SarkCess Music, Sarkodie responded to his rants few days after by releasing a freestyle titled "Advice" which seems to be a diss song directed at Shatta Wale.

In the song, Sarkodie asked his buddy Shatta Wale to be focused and halt the tomfoolery, among others.

The song got massive endorsement from celebrities and the general public despite most punchlines being unprinted words.

