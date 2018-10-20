Your “Advice” Diss Proves You’re Poor – Shatta tells Sarkodie

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, widely known as Shatta Wale has finally replied Sarkodie’s diss song “Advice”.

It all started when the SarkNation boss, Sarkodie released a diss song “Advice” which is purported to be directed at Shatta Wale for describing him as poor.

As expected the “Freedom” hitmaker (Shatta Wale) has fired back at Sarkodie stating his Advice song proves he’s indeed poor.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Flex on an Accra based radio station Zylofon FM, he maintained that Sarkodie should’ve proved him wrong by showing his wealth but instead he just insulted him.

Shatta Wale added that in his own observation, rich people don’t speak to insult but show their wealth as an insult and was expecting the same action from Sarkodie.