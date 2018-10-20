modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | New Release

Makafui Releases Official Music Video For Me Ne Woa

Mustapha Attractive / Modern Ghana
Makafui Releases Official Music Video For Me Ne Woa

Speedingly rising AfroPop artiste, Makafui has finally released visuals to his much-anticipated video, ‘Me Ne Woa’.

The Single is Makafui’s first song under Clarkzville Entertainment. His road manager, Gidi Siq Beatz takes production credits for the song, and the video was directed by KP Selorm.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive News Editor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1you can change your tomorrow if you seek yous dreams today

By: okyere amponsah jr quot-img-1
body-container-line