Makafui Releases Official Music Video For Me Ne Woa
Speedingly rising AfroPop artiste, Makafui has finally released visuals to his much-anticipated video, ‘Me Ne Woa’.
The Single is Makafui’s first song under Clarkzville Entertainment. His road manager, Gidi Siq Beatz takes production credits for the song, and the video was directed by KP Selorm.