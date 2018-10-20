I Will Salute You Everyday Kaywa To Awal On Mtn Hitmaker 7!

The stakes are higher than ever in Season 7 of MTN Hitmaker. The show has finally entered the eviction stage, which means that the fates of the contestants are almost entirely out of the judges' hands and at the mercy of viewers who vote. Well, the first eviction show came off on Tuesday October 16th at the National Theater, and we know which two of the previous night's twelve acts were eliminated and which will move on for another shot at the top prize of a 100,000 recording deal.

The contestants were tasked with performing covers of any international song released from 2000 to 2018, and after days of preparing and rehearsing with the band and their voice coach, were ready to thrill viewers to amazing performance. But that opportunity was cut short for rnb singers Jayson and Eva after the judges decided to save dancehall act, Kulcha, making them the first two contestants to be evicted from the competition.

Awal, Erza and OV were announced as the top 3 best performers during the previous show, but the ultimate winner of the “Bright Moment” went to rapper Erza Tamaa for her powerful delivery on her own song titled “Vim Dey”. She receives a brand new phone and some airtime from MTN.

The 10 remaining contestants, in a bid to avoid being evicted in subsequent shows, gave it their all as they performed back to back hit songs from Alicia keys, Cardi B to Bruno Mars, John Legend to Asher, gave it their all in a bid to avoid being evicted in subsequent shows and get them closer to the final four which will eventually take them closer to winning the competition.

The judges, Eazzy, Kaywa and Francis Doku joined by lawyer, entrepreneur, fashionista Sandra Ankobea, were very impressed by their overall performance, as according to them, there has been some real improvements from their previous performance.

There were some clear highlights of the night that easily caught the attention of the audience and judges. Rnb singer, Ayeyi who did John Legend’s ‘Glory’ earned her a standing ovation from the judges amidst thunderous applause from the audience. With her amazing voice on Asher’s song ‘Subway’, OV was tipped as one of the strongest contenders in the competition.

The action continues each and every Tuesday at the National Theater at 6pm. It also airs on Saturdays on TV3 at 8pm, GHOne TV and TV Africa at 7:30pm, Kessben TV at 4pm and Tv3 at 8pm. And on Sundays on 4syte TV at 5pm, Joy Prime at 6:30pm, UTV at 3pm, Homebase TV at 4pm, Maxx TV at 8pm, Oceans TV and TV XYZ at 6pm. Be sure to tune in to see who deserves to stay in the running for the top prize.

