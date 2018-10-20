E.L unveils the cover artwork and tracklist for “BVR” mixtape

BVR five is finally here!! The much anticipated “BVR” mixtape (Cover art and tracklist) has been finally unveiled by VO nation frontliner E.L.

Taking a glimpse at the artwork, it features throwback photos EL when he was a kid and a photo of him prime days that if we are right.

“BVR” five is a 15 track which features young talents like; Regie Roy, Jean Feier, Nana Grenade, Kev, Stargo, Bryan The Mensah, Akan, DopeNation, LJ, Gbrumot and Nigerian rap star Falz.

The date of the concert will be communicated to our loyal readers once is out.

See artwork below



Watch video:

