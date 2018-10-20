Telling the story of the good old days - Kukesi to be premiered on November 3

"Kukesi" the much-anticipated Ghanaian movie will be premiered at the Global Cinemas in Weija, Accra on Saturday, November 3.

The movie, produced and directed by Lucky Evergreen Erhare, highlights on how incest was becoming a norm among the people to the fury of dreaded "Okunu" as "Kusesi" a dummy god seeking to salvage and protect its people from this abomination.

This is a movie that was shot earlier in the year and it encapsulates detail, real-life scenarios and suspense being put into the African perspective and further reminds us of who we are.

The storyline follows a myth of a brother and sister who were having incest, with their lust a very powerful river goddess known as "Okunu" vowed to feed on their mortal bodies, which set a thrilling old age battle through the corridors of power.

The movie features legendary actor Emmanuel France, sensational actresses Vigah Zukahm, Stacy D'Mawuse and Abena Boakye with a host of new acts which includes Ben Affat, Nana Yaa Agyare, Henry Agyei, Lydia Ayiku, Paul Wilson among many others.

Movie lovers and freaks can grab their tickets at the Global Cinemas for a cool Ghc30 as they are billed to witness a true African story.