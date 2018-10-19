modernghana logo

48 minutes ago | Music News

Junior Us Out With "Everyday We Lit" Ft. Ahkan

David Mawuli - pulse.com.gh
Junior Us Out With

Ghanaian Afrobeats musician based in Philadelphia, Junior US has finally dropped the official audio for his upcoming high budgeted music video.

The song, titled 'Everyday We Lit', features Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame.

Produced by Eben Beatz, the song serves as a motivational message and at the same time, a party anthem. After all, all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.

Ahkan opened up the song with a catchy chorus while Junior US delivers some hot verse.

Enjoy the full song below while you patiently wait for his record-breaking official video.

