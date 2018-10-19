Video: Morgan Heritage Drops “Africa Jamaica” Ft. Stonebwoy x Diamond Platinumz

The highly-anticipated music video for the song titled 'Africa Jamaica' by Morgan Heritage has been released today.

'Africa Jamaica' is a single taken off Morgan Heritage's upcoming album set for release in 2019.

The idea of the song and video is to unite Africa and the Caribbean through the power of music and cultural crossings.

The song and video features Ghana's 2015 BET award winner, Stonebwoy, and Diamond Platinumz, Best African Artiste at MTV Europe Awards.

The 2016 Grammy winners (Morgan Heritage) are on a major mission to build a stronger African and Caribbean connect through music.

The Morgan Heritage group is made up of Mojo, Peetah and Gramps are very optimistic the video will do exceptionally well in Africa and the Caribbean.

The group flew all the way to Ghana to shoot the music video, directed by Jordan Hoechlin and Morgan Heritage.