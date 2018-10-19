I Don’t Drink Neither Do I Smoke – Medikal

Rapper Medikal has dismissed the popular notion that most musicians use drugs to enhance their performance on stage.

According to him, people misjudge him and perceive him as someone who takes alcohol or smokes but contrary to what people think he does none of the above.

The “Too Risky” music fame revealed this in an exclusive interview with Graphic Showbiz.

“I do not drink alcohol nor smoke cigarettes, weed or anything as people think.

“You are not wrong to ask if I do these things because of how I look and the kind of music I do, but I’m sorry to burst your bubble. I do not do any of these things.

“Everything you see me do up there, is plain me. There is no help from any substance. No enhancers.

“The truth of the matter is that, the way my system is, if I take anything of that sort, I will be dull and would not be able to perform. I might even fall asleep.

“What I bring on stage is as a result of the love I have for what I do. I need to feel what I am doing for my fans to also feel same so that is what accounts for the energy and power.”

“As soon as I realised it was causing such a stir, my manger advised me to delete it. So I did just that.”