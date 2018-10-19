Yutee Rone Unveils Top Collection In Ghana

Yutee Rone

Top Nigerian fashion brand, Yutee Rone, will be unveiling its spring summer collection 2019 for the first time in Ghana coming this weekend, and this is happening 11 years after churning out some of the most amazing designs in Africa and beyond.

The new collection will be out on the runway of the 2018 edition of Glitz Africa Fashion Week, which is being held in Accra.

According to its CEO, Yutee Rone, it took her this long to showcase in Ghana because she was waiting for the right moment and she believes this is the right time for her.

“It is more of the exposure and when you decide to spread out and see what other countries hold in fashion. I am aware of the Glitz Fashion Week for awhile now and I have the interest to participate. But it is now that the timing is OK for me to participate,” she told NEWS-ONE in an interview on Wednesday.

Yutee Rone is described as one of the best high-end Africa-based women's wear designers.

She launched her eponymous label in 2007 and she has since designed unique structural pieces made from the finest quality fabrics and with exceptional attention to detail.

She is well known for her use of experimental fabrics and textiles, unique, vibrant prints and her detailed craftsmanship. Indeed, the world of Yutee Rone is one mixed with bold and unique designs designed to captivate and empower the woman wearing them.

The Yutee Rone woman embraces sophistication, femininity and elegance with ease. Its flagship stores are located in Abuja and Lagos, Nigeria and its collections have been displayed on runways in and out of Africa. Yutee did the African Fashion Week in London for about three years.

The brand is absolutely riveting by its simple elegance and it exhibited that at the recent ARISE Fashion Week in Nigeria.

The designs at that fashion event were amazingly intricate for women who want to bring 'sexy' back in an elegant way.

She is expected to replicate that class in Ghana at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week on Friday night.

She has told this paper that the upcoming collection is inspired by its fabrics, which she described as subtle and very easy for a colourful summer.

“The collection is for working women and is also wearable on daily basis. It is something you can just pick out of your wardrobe and wear,” she further explained.

Yutee Rone added that the designs she will be exhibiting at the Glitz Africa Fashion Week will be different from the ones she showcased at the Arise Fashion Week.

She has huge anticipation for the fashion week in Accra.

“I think the Glitz Africa Fashion Week is really a nice platform for African designers to actually put themselves out there. So I am expecting that this year shouldn't be any less than in the previous years. If nothing at all, it should be better,” she said.

Explaining how she got into fashion, Yutee revealed that she has always loved fashion and that is what is keeping her moving. There were moments in her career that she had wanted to say it's over but her passion for designing keeps her moving.

“My lows in this business are having to deal with factories when we are producing. Sometimes you got patterns and sketches and because you are not the one producing, sometimes it doesn't come out how you intended. So that is where the lows come in. My highs have always been big outcomes. In as much we make money from fashion, it is not as much as the satisfaction you have when people wear your designs and are loving it,” she disclosed.

Yutee Rone believes African designers are not given the necessary exposure on world platforms, except for a few who keep pushing for themselves.

She has, therefore, called on African governments to start looking at helping the African fashion industry by stopping the importation of certain fashion products to make sure such products are produced in Africa by Africans and those products can also be exported to the world beyond Africa.