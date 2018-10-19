modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Mother And Two Daughters Jailed Three Months Each For Collecting Left Over ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Industry News

Mzbel’s Launches Music Streaming Platform

asempanews.com
Mzbel’s Launches Music Streaming Platform

Belinda Akua Amoah better known as Mzbel has launched a platform to serve music lovers with all her records right from the early part of the 2000s.

The “16 years” hitmaker indicated that the public can use the platform to download her songs from the oldest records to the latest.

“You can easily download all my songs from old to new here on my website |www.mzbelmusic.com| click on the Music column and get it ” her post on Instagram read.

See post below.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1What we will use the flesh to do is what will bring the soul before trial(God's Judgement Seat).

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ quot-img-1
body-container-line