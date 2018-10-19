Mzbel’s Launches Music Streaming Platform

Belinda Akua Amoah better known as Mzbel has launched a platform to serve music lovers with all her records right from the early part of the 2000s.

The “16 years” hitmaker indicated that the public can use the platform to download her songs from the oldest records to the latest.

“You can easily download all my songs from old to new here on my website |www.mzbelmusic.com| click on the Music column and get it ” her post on Instagram read.

See post below.

