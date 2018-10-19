No child should struggle like I did while growing - TV Presenter

TV host and model Larkuor Adjartey known as Lark Gh However, in a chat with Helyn Ghreen on Lark TV, the ever-smiling TV host said that she had a tough childhood monitored byAgyapaonline.net.

She said, “I grew up in different places and Dodowa Accra is just one of those places. Most of my experiences are fading off now. I only remember clearly the absence of my parents and the struggles a little child should not have experienced that I had. Of course, I grew up and became mature quickly. I saw life on a deeper perspective than someone in my age bracket.

“Those experiences made me learn life much earlier because I became responsible very early. I did not grow up in the setting of a home. As young as I was at that age, the decision of my life was in my own hands.”