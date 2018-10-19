Stop Beefing And Promote Your Album--Shatta Wale’s Father

Mr Charles Mensah, a Ghanaian politician and father of Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has asked his son to tone down on the ongoing beef with fellow musicians.

The father of the controversial Zylofon Music signed artiste believes that there are more important things to attend to than beefing with colleagues.

According to him, Shatta Wale's recent beef with the likes of Sarkodie, Kwaw Kese, Stonebwoy and Samini cannot help the promotion of his latest album, 'Reign'.

'I've been following the beef but all I have to tell Shatta Wale is that, for now, he should tone down. We have to launch our album and focus on the agenda ahead of us,' he told Joy News during the launch of the album on October 13.

He also said that he is expecting Shatta Wale to climb higher, adding that they are telling a story.

'Seriously, we are expecting to go higher than this. We are telling a story - and by the time we finish telling the story, the masses will get to know of us.

Shatta Wale is born for such a time and generation,' he concluded.

Watch the full video below.

