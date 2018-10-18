modernghana logo

1 hour ago

Another Nollywood ACTOR, ‘Baba No Regret’ Dies

Michael Agyapong Agyapa / Modern Ghana
Just 10 days after the death of comic actor, Baba Sala, the Yoruba movie Industry has once again been thrown into mourning as actor Ola Omonitan popularly as Baba No Regret passed away at the age of 80.

Late Baba No Regret who was best known for his television series Omo Araye Le and Bata Wahala, was said to have died shortly after being discharged from the University College Hospital, Ibadan where he had been receiving treatment for multiple ailments including prostate cancer.
