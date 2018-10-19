Kwesi Arthur Can't Understand Why Ladies Don’t Send Him “Nude” Photos

Ghana's fast-rising rapper, Kwesi Arthur has quizzed why he does not get naked pictures from his female fans as other colleagues usually claim they do get.

This comes after he was asked in an interview on Agyenkwa FM in Kumasi 'Do ladies worry you a lot?' the anthem hitmaker stated that he wouldn't say ladies worry him as such but he believes all that they do is to show him love just like his male fans do.

Some male artiste like KiDi in an interview indicated that he receives naked photos of ladies on social media and expressed his love for all the ladies who send them.

The 'Woara' hitmaker, however, added that although the ladies show him, massive love, he does not get naked pictures from them and questioned where he has passed which is preventing him from getting the naked pictures.

When asked by the host if his comment meant that he wanted his female fans to send him naked pictures in his DM, Kwesi Arthur stated that he does not want it.