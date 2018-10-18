TV Star Serwaa Amihere “Roasted” On Social media over NABCO

Social media users have unleashed hell on TV personality, Serwaa Amihere over her recent comment on the launching of the Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO).

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, October 13, launched his flagship programme for youth employment, the Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO) which saw hundreds of unemployed graduate at the event.

Interestingly, GHONE's Serwaa Amihere who felt busing hundreds of unemployed graduates to the event was highly unnecessary has received social media bashing for her comment.

On her twitter handle she stated that, the president could’ve commissioned the NABCO programme without necessarily bringing people across the country for the occasion.

Amihere tweeted: "I’m just wondering, couldn’t we have commissioned the NABCO recruits without them marching?? ?????????"

Meanwhile, her “innocent” post did not go down well with her followers who slammed her for her view.

One twitter follower identified as Abukari Abdul Jelil wrote: "Ghanaians and useless critics, the jobs creation are the most important to us the graduates, he has done it and we are grateful. Hopefully it’s sustainable. To hell with your wondering."