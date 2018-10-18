Shatta Teases Sarkodie customizes New Car “Advice”

Following Sarkodie’s release of his ‘diss’ song 'My Advice' to dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, a number of people asked Shatta to heed the advice in the song.

Well, barely a week after the song hit the airwaves, Shatta Wale in a Facebook post has stated that he has taken the ‘advice.’

In the post, he shared a photo of himself by two cars; one (a Mercedes Benz) whose number plate is customised ‘Advice’.

The post is captioned: “Advice well taken… Mercedes Benz no Dey talk.”

The caption is in direct response to a line in Sarkodie’s ‘My Advice’ song which tries to make a point that important people don’t make noise.

Sarkodie raps: “Chale, Mercedes Benz no dey talk chaw but still relevance – unprecedented.”

Even though Sarkodie did not mention Shatta Wale’s name in the song, commentaries on social media had suggested it was directed at Shatta Wale.

Even Shatta Wale at his Reign Concert at the Fantasy Dome, also replied Sarkodie’s claim in the song that Shatta is fond of wearing chains made of aluminium (alumi).

In ‘My Advice,’ Sarkodie addresses the character who he claims is fond of discrediting other people and describes reserved people as not smart.

He states in the song that he has always advised the character but he does not heed his advice.

This comes on the back of recent attacks on Sarkodie and some other musicians by Shatta Wale.

According to Shatta Wale he is the richest musician in Ghana – and that Sarkodie and other musicians are poor.

But Sarkodie in the song challenged that wealth was not in bragging about a house and cars.

At a part of the song he urged Shatta Wale to stop the foolery and crave for social media attention and rather focus on his career.