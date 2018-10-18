A Plus Reacts To Gabby’s “Senseless Movie” Remarks

Kwame Asare-Obeng aka A Plus has joined the debate on poor standards of local movies after Gabby Otchere-Darko, a senior government official had criticized the industry.

He suggested to Gabby to encourage politicians, particularly the NPP to pay the deserved royalties to musicians anytime they play songs at campaign rallies. .

“Somebody should tell Gabby Otchere Darko that the only way creative arts will be part of Ghana beyond aid is when government seeks permission from copyright owners like the owner of this song [3y3 me s3 day3so – Patience Nyarko] and pay her before using it to promote a political agenda,” he said.

He further wondered why Mr Otchere-Darko would demand quality from a sector which does not get any support from successive governments including the ruling Akufo-Addo administration.

“You don’t support creative arts in any way yet you wonder why it’s below your expectation. You just take people’s song and use it. If government is doing this why won’t individuals do same?,” a portion of his post on Instagram stated.

A Plus also alleged that the ruling NPP paid him to slander the past government but he believes, this song coming from a gospel artiste will backfire as a “Gospel artist hoping to go to heaven can’t lie”.

Read his full post here.

“Somebody should tell Gabby Otchere Darko that the only way creative arts will be part of Ghana beyond aid is when government seeks permission from copyright owners like the owner of this song and pay her before using it to promote a political agenda. You don’t support creative arts in any way yet you wonder why it’s below your expectation. You just take people’s song and use it.

“If government is doing this why won’t individuals do same? They will go and find her and give her some two thousand to say “Kwame A Plus is lying. They paid me before.” hahahahahahahahahahaha. Gospel artiste (Patience Nyarko) hoping to go to heaven can’t lie. ”