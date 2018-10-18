2013 VGMA: We Were Cheated – Praye

Reunited music trio, Praye, have said that they were cheated at the 2013 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In an interview with AJ Sarpong on Citi FM’s Brunch in the Citi, the ‘Shordy’ hit makers said it was obvious that they deserved to have won the ultimate award after having more nominations.

“You said we have the Most Popular Song of the Year, you said we had the Album of the Year, we had the Afropop song of the Year. How can you have the Most Popular Song of the Year and not be the artiste who is everywhere. If you have the Most Popular Song it means everybody will bill you to perform. And you know what we do in stage, we dance, we sing. We were all over playing shows, then you deny us of the award,” they lamented.

They however noted that they understand it is not easy to put together awards and that voting patterns could also be the reason some awards elude ‘obvious winners.’

They said what gives them more satisfaction is the fact that their fans cherish what they do.

The group is back again, after going their separate ways for about four years.

They are currently out with three singles: Gbang Gban, Disco Light and Adesoa.

The group, comprising Choirmaster, Kente and Big J Cartel, joined the music industry in 2004 after they emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Nescafe African Revelations talent hunt.

They gained much prominent in Ghanaian music industry and other African countries with hit songs such as 'Shordy,' 'Angelina,' 'Jacket', among others.

They have also hinted on a comeback concert.