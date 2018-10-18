Ghana's Harriet Lamptey For Miss Pan African Queen 2018

Ghanaian model Harriet Lamptey is set to represent Ghana at the upcoming Miss Pan African Queen 2018 beauty pageant.

It will be a night of glitz, glamour, music, and comedy where beauty queens from twenty nine (29) African countries will gather for one of the big four (4) African pageants.

The 1st runner-up of Miss Galaxy Ghana 2017 will compete with other equally beautiful, intelligent and purpose-driven young ladies from countries which include, but not limited to Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Benin, for the covetous crown.

This year’s event promises to be exciting and it is aimed at promoting and empowering the African girl child.

The week-long camping activity will see delegates go through catwalk, acting, culinary, business and presentation skills sessions amongst several others. They will also engage in community projects during this period.

This begins on Sunday, November 18, 2018 before the big coronation on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the Lilly Gate Hotel in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

There will be 4 sub-crowns in addition to the ultimate title of Miss Pan African Queen. These include ‘Miss Pan African Queen Universe’, ‘Miss Pan African Queen Top Model’ Miss Pan African Queen Culture and Tourism’, and ‘Miss Pan African Queen Peace’.

Miss Pan African Queen is powered by Supr Trndi Entertainment.

About Harriet Lamptey

Harriet Lamptey is a graduate of the University of Ghana with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology. She is a model and the 1st runner up of Miss Galaxy Ghana 2017, an SDGs advocate and Ghana’s representative for Miss Pan African Queen 2018. Miss Lamptey is the CEO of HertieCare Foundation which seeks to empower and lend a helping hand to young underprivileged people in rural areas. She is someone who believes in passion, focus, dedication, hardwork, making good use of every opportunity that comes your way and involving God primarily in everything you do. She also hopes to make a difference in her world through pageantry.