Pastor Ato Acquah, Emma Debrah, Others For A Night With The King

Pastor Ato Acquah

Host of Joy Time in his Presence on Joy fm, Pastor Ato Acquah will lead patrons of A Night With the King ANWK into an atmosphere of praise and worship this Friday.

The annual event organised by gospel musician and author, Emmanuel Debrah will take place at Gospel Ambassadors Church in Agona Swedru in the Central region.

The guest artiste on the night would be Minister Archimedes Iyke Aloke, a Nigerian gospel sensation .

Patrons will also experience breathtaking performance from Rev. Eric Letsu of Word Family Ministry International.

According to Emmanuel Debrah who is the CEO of Possible consult, organisers of ANWK, a non-denominational live praise and worship, he is not bringing patrons together for a gospel show, but to experience the power of God.

Emma revealed that he will also take the opportunity to share testimonies of his struggles throughout the years of ministration.

Emmanuel Debrah is also an author and a motivational speaker. His latest single, Aseda is on Youtube.