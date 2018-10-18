Okyeame Kwame Thrills @ Ghana-South Africa Cultural Seasons

Ghana’s ‘Best Rapper Alive,’ Okyeame Kwame staged a stellar performance at a Ghana-South African cultural exchange programme on Monday.

The week-long programme dubbed 'Africa Cultural Seasons' opened at the Marriott Hotel in Accra on Monday, October 15, 2018.

Okyeame Kwame, clad in typical Ghanaian cloth, with a pair of sneakers to match, dazzled the audience with rap music woven over indigenous Ghanaian highlife rhythm.

He performed some of his classic compositions to palm wine highlife rhythm provided by the Kwan Pa band.

Okyeame Kwame was the last to perform after South African artiste Berita.

He first did a rendition of the Ghana National Anthem, took them back to some of his old hits and finally got them into the yet to be released album 'Made In Ghana.'

In the course of the performance, Okyeame also told the history of highlife music, Ghana’s music heritage.

He gave a chronological account of how highlife has evolved over time.

The highlight of the event was when he performed his latest song ‘Made in Ghana.’

Barely a month after its release, it was surprising that patrons could sing along.

Okyeame Kwame ended his performance with the popular Marian Makeeba song 'Pata Pata.'

Patrons of the event including the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Catherine Afeku and the South African High Commissioner Her Excellency Lulu Xingwana took to the dance floor and jammed to the spectacular performance.