Mafikizolo, Others  In Accra For SA Week 

Barita on her guitar at the South African event

About 10 top South African entertainers comprising musicians, dancers, drummers and fashion designers are in Ghana to take part in a week-long South African cultural season, which opened on Monday.

The artistes include Gold, Barita, Mafikizolo, Brenda Mlambo, Zwai Bala, among others.

The designers and chefs are Chef Citron Khumalo, Ditiro Mashego of Limpopo, Sello Medupi for Scalo of Guateng,Thato Mafo Kane of the African Swiss fame and Ava Mgudlwa also of the Ava Marii.

Addressing journalists at the opening session held at the Accra Marriot Hotel, South African High Commissioner in Ghana, Lulu Xingwana, indicated that the cultural season is aimed at showcasing South African artistes and cultural talents.

According to her, it would promote regional integration, as well as support efforts towards expanded trade of cultural goods and services.

The South African Deputy Minister of Arts & Culture, Maggie Sotyu, revealed that the African Cultural Season by the Department of Arts & Culture, which is under the theme: 'Laying The Foundation for Greatness', will contribute in the implementation of African Union Charter for African Cultural Renaissance and the African Union Agenda 2063.

“The charter elaborates on the importance of Africa's total emancipation and development and for us this is a call for Africa to unite in cultural diversity and African Renaissance through the creative and Cultural industries,” she stated.

She was happy that this year also marks the centenary of the life of South Africa's founding father, Nelson Mandela, adding that the theme is appropriate to trigger discussions and sensitisation.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts & Culture, Dr. Ziblim Iddi, paid glowing tribute to the South African High Commission in Ghana for the initiative and added that Ghana is happy to be part of their cultural season.

He was hopeful that it would lead to idea sharing on cross-cultural relationship.