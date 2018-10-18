I Just Wanted To Make Peace With Shatta – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy says he went to Shatta Wale's concert with the sole aim of fostering peace and unity in the music industry.

He said contrary to perceptions that he went to the Fantasy Dome at the Trade Fair Centre on Saturday night to steal Shatta Wale's shine, his gesture was for peace.

“When he [Shatta Wale] came on the 'Ashaiman To Da World' platform, the news read that we've made peace. It's a move that will definitely signify peace regardless so nobody would have gone there to make war,” Stonebwoy told Andy Dosty in an interview on Hitz FM on Wednesday.

Stonebwoy called Shatta Wale a liar for claiming that he didn't know he and Samini had come to his 'Reign' album launch to perform.

Shatta Wale, in a tweet, apologised to rival artistes, Samini and Stonebwoy, for their inability to perform at his concert.

Shatta Wale reacted to the tweet, “Oh ! how, this is news to me .. sorry if this was da case … am very very sorry .. it wld hv bn nice !!! thnx for da support #TheReigAlbum.” (sic)

Stonebwoy, speaking on Daybreak Hitz was quick to cut Shatta Wale some slack.

He said he doesn't believe Shatta Wale tweeted the apology “because he got the 'Reign' spelling wrong.”

According to the 'Enku Lenu' singer, if Shatta Wale's response hadn't gone that way, he wouldn't have responded because, according to Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale had announced that some people were at the venue to perform.

“The point I want to prove is that we tried. We made a bold move. Let nobody ever think that it was a negative premeditation to get in there and steal the show but to just show Ghanaians that I have always been and I'm always ready to sacrifice [for peace],” he said.

“We have also allowed him [Shatta Wale] on our platforms,” Stonebwoy added.

It would be recalled that Shatta Wale made a surprise appearance at Samini's 'Saminifest' concert at the Trade Fair Centre on Saturday, December 3, 2016.

He did same on Saturday, September 30, 2017, when he surprised Stonebwoy at his 'Ashaiman To Da World' concert in Ashaiman.