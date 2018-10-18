Dumelo’s Baby After 5 Months Marriage Sparks Controversy

John Dumelo and his baby

News that John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty Mawunya Nkonu, have welcomed their first baby is attracting all manner of attention in Ghana.

While majority of entertainers and well-wishers have been congratulating the couple for their bundle of joy, others are worried.

Those who are worried have expressed their opinion that it is too early for the couple to have a baby. They are alleging “Gifty may have been pregnant long before she was married to John Dumelo”, which, to them, is a recipe for disaster.

But the actor has since not responded to any of the comments being made on social media.

John Dumelo tied the knot with Gifty, who is a younger sister to popular actress Selassie Ibrahim, on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Their traditional wedding ceremony was held at Spintex, Accra, and it was strictly by invitation.

Ahead of the wedding ceremony, there were reports of another woman who had shown her displeasure about the marriage ceremony, alleging she is John’s real lover and they were planning to marry. But her claims couldn't stop the marriage from coming off.

Five months after the wedding ceremony, John on Tuesday shared photographs of their new baby.

This has led to a lot of speculations about whether there could be an iota of truth in the claims of the other 'lover'.

But John is making no bones about the speculations and persons judging him and his family on social media. His family's happiness is definitely what matters to him at this moment and not the negative things people are saying about his marriage.