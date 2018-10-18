Confusion Rocks Wutah’s Camp Again?

A year after their reunion, Afriyie, one half of the Wutah music duo, is releasing his solo single.

The song titled 'Why' will be released on Friday, October 19, 2018.

The song was produced by DDT.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Celebrity Radar on Citi FM on Wednesday, Afriyie (born Frank Osei) shot down rumours that the group is on the verge of collapse.

He said releasing solo projects does not mean he is parting ways with his other member, Kobby.

“Like other seriously talented musicians, locally or internationally, you can talk of Morgan Heritage from Jamaica or own R2Bees from Ghana, my endeavor to release a single is very similar to the examples listed and must not be taken as a move to break away from the group,” he said. “You know fans and lovers of good music fuel my passion to compose and sing more so that’s exactly what he’s doing. The Wutah family is solidly backing me and the fans have full confidence in the fact that Wutah is here to stay. Good music should win. I think that’s what matters,” he added.

Ghanaian music duo reunited as a group last year by releasing a couple of songs, after eight (8) years of doing their solo projects.

Their ‘Bronya’ song which became a smash hit in 2017, won them Best Group of the Year award at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Wutah came into the limelight in 2004 when it contested for the Nescafe Africa Revelation music competition in Accra and came second to Praye. The name Wutah is a Hausa word which means fire.

Their debut album, 'Anamontuo' which has songs like 'Adonko', 'Goosie Gander' and 'Big Dreams' earned them eleven nominations including The Most Popular Song of the Year, Album Of the Year and Artiste of the Year in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Kobby & Afriyie

In 2009, they separated and started recording their solo projects. Afriyie has released songs like 'I Do,' 'Love of My Life,' 'Tontonti,' 'Everlasting Love' and 'Here to Stay.'

Kobby, after their split, also released 'Chiochio,' 'Pii Por Pii,' 'Warning,' and 'Father for All.'