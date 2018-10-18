modernghana logo

2 hours ago | Industry News

Top 7 Cutest Celebrity Babies Photos That Will Blow You Away

asempanews.com
Babies without doubt are adorable and everyone wants to flaunt his or her precious little person at the least chance.

A lot of celebs have had their turn to enjoy their tender babies years ago, but other just joined the league and are utterly excited over the experience.

Asempa News snooped around and found some amazing child-parent moment which will melt your heart at just a glance.

Celebrities who caught attention includes actor John Dumelo, Yvonne Nelson, Kafui Danku, Shatta Wale etc.

1018201815109 qvlxpcb543 nadiababy

Nadia Buari as usual keeps face of her baby hidden

1018201815109 j5fqi7t2g0 dumelobaby

John Dumelo is the latest Daddy in town

1018201815110 typbsferqm kafuibaby1

Kafui Danku’s Baby Lorde takes a nap

1018201815110 ptkvn0y442 wutahbaby

Afriyie Wutah’s boy is a cute little boy

1018201815111 swnaredq5k yvonnebaby

Yvonne Nelson flaunts her baby

1018201815111 1i841p5cbv shattababy

Shatta Wale lost in gazing his boy Majesty when he was a baby

1018201815111 otkvn0y442 vivianbaby

Vivian Jill and bay both look adorable

