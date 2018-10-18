Top 7 Cutest Celebrity Babies Photos That Will Blow You Away

Babies without doubt are adorable and everyone wants to flaunt his or her precious little person at the least chance.

A lot of celebs have had their turn to enjoy their tender babies years ago, but other just joined the league and are utterly excited over the experience.

Asempa News snooped around and found some amazing child-parent moment which will melt your heart at just a glance.

Celebrities who caught attention includes actor John Dumelo, Yvonne Nelson, Kafui Danku, Shatta Wale etc.

Nadia Buari as usual keeps face of her baby hidden



John Dumelo is the latest Daddy in town



Kafui Danku’s Baby Lorde takes a nap



Afriyie Wutah’s boy is a cute little boy



Yvonne Nelson flaunts her baby



Shatta Wale lost in gazing his boy Majesty when he was a baby

Vivian Jill and bay both look adorable